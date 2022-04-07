Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in a video released by the group’s media branch. Photo: as-Sahab via AP
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in a video released by the group’s media branch. Photo: as-Sahab via AP
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri circulates video, dispelling rumours of his death

  • The rare footage of the reclusive man who was Osama bin Laden’s No 2 is the first proof in months that he is alive
  • Some believe Al-Zawahri is in Afghanistan, and his video means headaches for the ruling Taliban, which has promised to fight terror groups there

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Apr, 2022

