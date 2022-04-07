A local resident stands near an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A local resident stands near an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces for Russian offensive in the east

  • Mariupol’s mayor said more 5,000 civilians killed during weeks of Russian bombardment, including 50 people burned to death during the bombing of a hospital
  • Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014

Associated Press
Updated: 8:41am, 7 Apr, 2022

