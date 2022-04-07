The New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine
Ukraine
Over 70 Russian soldiers exposed to radiation at Chernobyl: Ukraine official

  • Troops being treated in Belarus after apparently suffering from radiation after digging around grounds of plant, which was the site of 1986 nuclear disaster
  • Russian military planned to control the power plant, but Ukrainian forces blew up the bridge leading to the plant making it impossible to do so

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:36am, 7 Apr, 2022

