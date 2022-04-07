A Russian tank drives through Mariupol as Ukraine calls for more weapons to help its defence. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ at talks with Nato as Russian forces besiege Mariupol and eastern cities
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated calls for heavier weaponry as the best way to help in its defence against Russia
- 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Mariupol, mayor says, amid calls for Russia to be suspended from UN’s Human Rights Council
Topic | Ukraine war
