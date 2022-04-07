A broken ethernet cable and Google logo illustrates Russia’s ban. Photo: Reuters
Russia accuses Google of ‘fake news’, bans ads

  • Moscow has moved to block access to non-state media and information resources and fears are mounting that the US internet giant could be next in line for a ban
  • Russian watchdog said YouTube was distributing fake news about ‘the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of Russia’

Associated Press
Updated: 8:04pm, 7 Apr, 2022

