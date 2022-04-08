A woman stands outside an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) hub in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Woman raped by Russian soldiers says ‘I don’t want to live’
- The woman was followed home by two Russian soldiers who were told she was the wife of a Ukrainian soldier
- Her experience is similar to those of other victims documented by human rights organisations which say rape is being used as a ‘weapon of war’ in Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
