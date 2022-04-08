A woman stands outside an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) hub in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
A woman stands outside an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) hub in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Woman raped by Russian soldiers says ‘I don’t want to live’

  • The woman was followed home by two Russian soldiers who were told she was the wife of a Ukrainian soldier
  • Her experience is similar to those of other victims documented by human rights organisations which say rape is being used as a ‘weapon of war’ in Ukraine

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:26am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman stands outside an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) hub in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
A woman stands outside an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) hub in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE