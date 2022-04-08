Steam rises from cooling towers at a power plant in J’nschwalde, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP
EU to ban Russian coal in first energy sanctions over Ukraine
- Oil could be next on the list, with Western countries seeking new ways to punish Moscow as evidence of torture and killings emerge outside Kyiv
- The coal embargo targets Russia’s lucrative energy industry and is estimated to be worth US$4.4 billion a year
