Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is asking Western allies for more weapons to fight Russian troops. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Zelensky says ‘even more victims’ of Russian troops in Borodyanka, calls for tougher sanctions
- According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office, the town has the highest number of casualties in the Kyiv region
- Western allies ramped up penalties toward Moscow, including a ban by the EU on Russian coal imports and a US move to suspend normal trade relations with Russia
Topic | Ukraine
