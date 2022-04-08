Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is asking Western allies for more weapons to fight Russian troops. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Zelensky says ‘even more victims’ of Russian troops in Borodyanka, calls for tougher sanctions

  • According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office, the town has the highest number of casualties in the Kyiv region
  • Western allies ramped up penalties toward Moscow, including a ban by the EU on Russian coal imports and a US move to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

dpa
Updated: 9:24am, 8 Apr, 2022

