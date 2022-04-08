Remains of cars are seen in front of an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia opens criminal case over alleged Ukrainian abuse of POWs
- Moscow says soldier returned in prisoner swap was captured on March 2 and repeatedly hit in the head with bricks and a pistol, but provided no evidence of abuse
- Russia said soldier’s treatment violated Geneva Conventions that prohibits abuse of prisoners of war and opened a criminal case against unknown persons
Topic | Ukraine
