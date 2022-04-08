Bodies covered with tarpaulin after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people at a train station in Kramatorsk. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia’s ‘horrifying’ attack on railway station kills at least 35; refocuses invasion on the east
- About 4,000 people, most of them elderly, women and children, were at the railway station when it was hit, mayor said
- ‘Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating the region where Moscow is stepping up its attack,’ EU chief said
Topic | Ukraine war
Bodies covered with tarpaulin after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people at a train station in Kramatorsk. Photo: AFP