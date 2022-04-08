A field with sunflowers in eastern Ukraine. Prices for grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels because of Russia’s invasion. Photo: AP
World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war; risk of malnutrition, UN says
- UN said food and feed prices could rise by up to 20 per cent as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, raising the risk of increased malnutrition
- Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil, and Moscow’s six-week-old invasion of its neighbour has stalled exports
Topic | Ukraine war
