Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Ukrainian Presidential Service handout
Ukraine war: Zelensky says railway station strike was war crime by Russia; EU ponders inclusion of Ukraine
- At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops reportedly bombed a railway station in the Donetsk region on Friday
- Elsewhere, the EU Commission is currently examining the application of Ukraine’s membership into the bloc
Topic | Ukraine
