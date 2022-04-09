EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, centre, looks at covered bodies of killed civilians in Bucha. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Ursula von der Leyen’s traumatic visit to Bucha, ‘The EU stands with you,’ she tells Zelensky

  • The German politician was the first Western leader to visit the Kyiv suburb; she viewed bodies exhumed from a mass grave, which left her momentarily speechless
  • ‘We have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army … the ruthlessness and the cold-heartedness with which it has occupied the city,’ von der Leyen said

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Apr, 2022

