A woman passes by bodies covered with plastic sheets after a rocket attack at a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ after railway station attack that killed at least 50 civilians trying to flee
- ‘This is another Russian war crime,’ President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to Friday’s missile strike, whose victims included five children
- Journalists saw dead people under plastic sheets next to the station, and body parts were strewn across the floor
Topic | Ukraine war
