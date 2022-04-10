Some of the celebrities participating in the Stand Up for Ukraine campaign. Photo: AP
World pledges billions to support Ukrainian refugees, artists contribute
- A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called Stand Up for Ukraine has raised US$11 billion for the war-ravaged country
- Artists such as Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the campaign
Topic | Ukraine war
