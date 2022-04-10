Some of the celebrities participating in the Stand Up for Ukraine campaign. Photo: AP
World pledges billions to support Ukrainian refugees, artists contribute

  • A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called Stand Up for Ukraine has raised US$11 billion for the war-ravaged country
  • Artists such as Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the campaign

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:08am, 10 Apr, 2022

