People fleeing from Ukraine queue to board a bus at a border crossing; 4.5 million have fled during the war. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: 4.5 million have fled Russian invasion as attacks continue; Pope denounces ‘folly of war’ on Palm Sunday
- About 2.6 million fled to Poland and 686,000 to Romania; but with few border controls within the EU, it’s believed ‘a large number of people’ have moved on
- As many celebrated Palm Sunday and prayed for Ukraine, Pope Francis lamented the ‘folly of war’ that leads people to commit ‘senseless acts of cruelty’
