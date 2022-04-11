Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (centre) attend the “Stand up for Ukraine” event in Warsaw on April 9. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: celebrity-backed global campaign raises US$11 billion for refugees
- The funds will be used to help more than 10 million people displaced within and outside the war-torn country
- The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ drive is backed by Europe, Canada, Gulf countries and celebrities such as Katy Perry and Madonna
