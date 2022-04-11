Rescuers search for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: French police arrive to investigate alleged Russian war crimes

  • France’s ambassador to Ukraine says the officers will begin work on Tuesday, after hundreds of bodies were discovered in towns around Kyiv
  • It came as Zelensky said thousands of Russian troops were massing for a new offensive in the east, and Moscow said it would not halt its military operation in Ukraine for any further peace talks

Agencies

Updated: 11:19pm, 11 Apr, 2022

