Rescuers search for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: French police arrive to investigate alleged Russian war crimes
- France’s ambassador to Ukraine says the officers will begin work on Tuesday, after hundreds of bodies were discovered in towns around Kyiv
- It came as Zelensky said thousands of Russian troops were massing for a new offensive in the east, and Moscow said it would not halt its military operation in Ukraine for any further peace talks
Topic | Ukraine war
