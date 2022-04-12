A Kenyan farmer holds livestock manure that he will use to fertilize crops, due to the increased cost of fertilizer that he says he now can’t afford to purchase. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russian invasion worsens fertiliser crunch, risking global food supplies
- Higher fertiliser prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for crops and get lower yields
- Squeeze on food supplies will have greater affect on poorer countries, and comes as March’s world food-price index reached its highest level since it started in 1990
