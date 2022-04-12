Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Ukraine war: Putin warns the West that Russia cannot be isolated or held back, and military operation in Ukraine will succeed
- Putin’s remarks came on a trip to Vostochny space launch facility and marked his first known trip outside Moscow since Russia launched action in Ukraine
- Putin said Moscow did not want to close itself off from the rest of the world, and current sanctions imposed since its invasion of Ukraine cannot isolate Russia
