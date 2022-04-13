Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine
- This is the first time the US president has referred to Moscow’s invasion this way – he previously said there were ‘war crimes’ committed
- The remarks come amid concerns over Russia’s possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
