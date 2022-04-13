Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

  • This is the first time the US president has referred to Moscow’s invasion this way – he previously said there were ‘war crimes’ committed
  • The remarks come amid concerns over Russia’s possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:33am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE