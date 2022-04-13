Ukraine said on Tuesday it had captured pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk who escaped from house arrest after Russia’s invasion. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Ukraine said on Tuesday it had captured pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk who escaped from house arrest after Russia’s invasion. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Ukraine’s Zelensky wants to swap pro-Putin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk for captured citizens

  • ‘I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,’ he said in a video address
  • Medvedchuk, who says the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter, was caught after escaping house arrest

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:54am, 13 Apr, 2022

