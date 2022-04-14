Two women embrace outside an apartment block heavily damaged by artillery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine is a ‘crime scene’, International Criminal Court says as experts probe Russian atrocities

  • Prosecutors are visiting Bucha, the Kyiv suburb from which horrific images emerged as Moscow’s forces abandoned the area in shift to the east
  • Meanwhile, a separate international team of experts reports it has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine

Updated: 2:31am, 14 Apr, 2022

