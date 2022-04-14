The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered at the dock in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine sanctions: German authorities seize world’s largest superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire
- The 156-metre Dilbar is legally owned by Alisher Usmanov’s sister, who is also subject to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion
- The vessel, US$600 million to US$750 million, boasts a 25-metre swimming pool and two helipads
