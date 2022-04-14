The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered at the dock in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered at the dock in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine sanctions: German authorities seize world’s largest superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire

  • The 156-metre Dilbar is legally owned by Alisher Usmanov’s sister, who is also subject to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion
  • The vessel, US$600 million to US$750 million, boasts a 25-metre swimming pool and two helipads

Topic |   Ukraine war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:31am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered at the dock in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered at the dock in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE