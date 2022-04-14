Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia repeats nuclear threat; would deploy weapons near Finland, Sweden if they join Nato
- Moscow’s actions in Ukraine sparked a dramatic U-turn in the two Nordic countries over policies of military non-alignment; they are discussing Nato membership
- Dmitry Medvedev said the alliance would more than double Russia’s land border with Nato members so that ‘The balance has to be restored’
Topic | Ukraine war
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP