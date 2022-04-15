A fuel depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1. Ukraine’s defence ministry has so far not commented on several border incidents, including the fuel depot strike. Photo: BelPressa via Reuters
A fuel depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1. Ukraine’s defence ministry has so far not commented on several border incidents, including the fuel depot strike. Photo: BelPressa via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says Ukraine hit homes in cross-border attack, threatens retaliation

  • Officials say 7 people were injured in a helicopter strike on residential buildings in Bryansk, while the governor of Belgorod says villages there were also hit
  • Russia’s defence ministry warned that such incidents could provoke an attack on Kyiv

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:20am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A fuel depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1. Ukraine’s defence ministry has so far not commented on several border incidents, including the fuel depot strike. Photo: BelPressa via Reuters
A fuel depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1. Ukraine’s defence ministry has so far not commented on several border incidents, including the fuel depot strike. Photo: BelPressa via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE