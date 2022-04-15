A fuel depot on fire in the Russian city of Belgorod on April 1. Ukraine’s defence ministry has so far not commented on several border incidents, including the fuel depot strike. Photo: BelPressa via Reuters
Russia says Ukraine hit homes in cross-border attack, threatens retaliation
- Officials say 7 people were injured in a helicopter strike on residential buildings in Bryansk, while the governor of Belgorod says villages there were also hit
- Russia’s defence ministry warned that such incidents could provoke an attack on Kyiv
Topic | Ukraine war
