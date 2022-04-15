A man rides his bicycle past a body covered by a rug after fighting near Mariupol in March. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russians ‘exhume Mariupol bodies’ as city holds out against the odds
- Officials in key port city say bodies are being dug up and no new burials allowed; it’s thought Moscow may be trying to hide evidence of war crimes
- Mayor says around 120,000 people remain in Mariupol, of pre-war population of 450,000; capturing it would allow Moscow to establish land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014
