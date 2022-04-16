Volunteers load a plastic bag containing the body of a civilian killed by Russian soldiers onto a truck in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine: ‘850 civilians near Kyiv executed by gunshot’, say police

  • ‘We understand that under the occupation, people were simply executed in the streets’, says Andriy Nebytov, head of region’s police force
  • Meanwhile, UN says besieged Mariupol residents starving to death, more than half civilians taken by Moscow’s forces are women, according to Ukraine, and Kyiv, Lviv hit by Russian strikes

Agencies

Updated: 7:37pm, 16 Apr, 2022

