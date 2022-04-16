Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, and her son Oleg, 46, inside the room of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine. Nadiya is trying to bring Vadym’s body home for burial. Photo: AP
‘I feel so lost’: Ukraine’s elderly folk, left behind amid Russia’s invasion
- Many old people were left behind or chose to stay as millions of Ukrainians fled across borders or to other parts of country to try to escape the war
- Some survived only to find it has killed their children, raising questions that grind them down, such as, who shot them? Why? Can they even be buried?
Topic | Ukraine
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, and her son Oleg, 46, inside the room of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine. Nadiya is trying to bring Vadym’s body home for burial. Photo: AP