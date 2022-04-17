Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency via Planet Pix via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Ukraine war: Zelensky urges world to take Russian nuclear weapons threat seriously
- ‘Not only me – all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN
- Zelensky was reacting to remarks made earlier by CIA chief Bill Burns, who said the threat of tactical nuclear weapon use by Russia should not be taken lightly
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency via Planet Pix via Zuma Press Wire / DPA