A man walks near a destroyed residential building in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukrainian war: Defenders in Mariupol defy Russia’s surrender-or-die demand

  • Moscow gave the defenders a midday deadline to surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were ‘guaranteed’ to keep their lives. The Ukrainians rejected it
  • The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless, seven-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war yet

Associated Press
Updated: 4:46am, 18 Apr, 2022

