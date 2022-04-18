A man walks near a destroyed residential building in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 17. Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian war: Defenders in Mariupol defy Russia’s surrender-or-die demand
- Moscow gave the defenders a midday deadline to surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were ‘guaranteed’ to keep their lives. The Ukrainians rejected it
- The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless, seven-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war yet
Topic | Ukraine war
