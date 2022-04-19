Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency via Planet Pix via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Ukraine hoping for EU candidate status within weeks, says Volodymyr Zelensky
- Zelensky on Monday handed the EU’s envoy to Ukraine responses to a membership questionnaire brought by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen
- ‘We believe that we will receive support for this work, become a candidate for admission, and then the next final stage will begin,’ Zelensky said
Topic | Ukraine
