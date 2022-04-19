Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile on April 18 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Ukraine war: ‘Battle of Donbas’ has begun, says Zelensky, with Russia pushing in east
- Ukraine’s army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on its eastern flank since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv last month
- ‘We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared,’ Zelensky said in a video address
Topic | Ukraine war
Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile on April 18 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images / TNS