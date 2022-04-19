A Russian tank in the devastated port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Global growth outlook cut by IMF on Russia invasion, China’s coronavirus lockdowns
- Global expansion will slow to 3.6 per cent in 2022, down from forecast of 4.4 per cent in January before Russia-Ukraine war; compared with 6.1 per cent in 2021
- High uncertainties include a worsening of the conflict, escalation of sanctions on Russia, a sharper slowdown in China, and a renewed flare-up of the pandemic
Topic | Ukraine war
