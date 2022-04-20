Parts of a destroyed self-propelled artillery system lie on the road near the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, in the Ukraine on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and allies to send more big guns to Ukraine to blunt Russia’s eastern push
- Britain and Canada have promised more artillery, while German leader Scholz is looking into Soviet-era equipment
- Russia’s defence minister has accused Western nations of supplying its foe with weapons so that it continues fighting ‘until the last Ukrainian’
Topic | Ukraine war
