With that potentially pivotal offensive under way, Russia said on Wednesday it has presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands as part of talks aimed at ending the conflict – days after Putin said the negotiations were at a “dead end.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that “the ball is in [the Ukrainians’] court, we’re waiting for a response.” He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when the Russian document was sent or if it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.

Advertisement

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that Kyiv was reviewing the proposals.

Ukraine’s ability to bog Russia down has been on display at Mariupol, where a siege since the early days of the war has flattened much of the city but not yet resulted in a full victory.

The port on the Sea of Azov has been the scene of some of the most dramatic suffering of the conflict, which has left thousands dead, pushed more than 5 million people to flee the country, according to the UN, displaced millions more inside it, and upended the post-Cold War security balance in Europe.

Ukrainian troops said on Tuesday the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant – believed to be the last holdout of troops defending Mariupol – and hit a makeshift hospital where hundreds were staying. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media. Photo: Mariupol city Council /via Reuters

Serhiy Taruta, the former Governor of the Donetsk region and a Mariupol native, said 300 people, including wounded troops and civilians with children, were sheltered at the hospital.

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, meanwhile, said that there was a “preliminary” agreement to open a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly to leave Mariupol and head west to the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday afternoon.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko urged locals to leave the city, though previous such agreements have fallen apart, with Russians preventing buses meant to pick up evacuees from entering the city or shelling escape routes.

“Do not be frightened and evacuate to Zaporizhzhia, where you can receive all the help you need – food, medicine, essentials – and the main thing is that you will be in safety,” he wrote in a statement issued by the city council.

Advertisement

Officials have given varying estimates of how many people remain in the city, which had a pre-war population of more than 400,000.

Boychenko said about half had fled and asked those who had to contact relatives still in the city and urge them to evacuate, saying buses would be provided and one pickup point would be near the Azovstal steel mill. A Ukrainian police official has said civilians, including children, are sheltering there among the city’s last known defenders.

A man walks near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Many previous evacuation efforts relied on civilians using private cars after efforts to bring buses into the city failed. But with fuel supplies and the number of cars dwindling in the city, that is becoming increasingly difficult.

Advertisement

There was no immediate confirmation on the evacuation from the Russian side, which issued a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders to surrender on Wednesday. The Ukrainians have ignored previous demands to leave the sprawling steel plant’s warren of tunnels and bunkers.

Capturing Mariupol holds strategic and symbolic value for both sides. The scale of suffering there has made it a focal point of the war for many outside Ukraine, and Russia’s difficulty in definitively taking it is a prime example of the ways an under-gunned Ukrainian force has stymied Moscow’s troops.

Mariupol’s fall would also deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014 and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.

Advertisement

A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained holed up in the steel plant.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s military said in a statement that taking control of the Azovstal mill and thus fully capturing Mariupol remains a top Russian priority. But it added that Moscow’s forces were continuing to mount offensives across the east as its forces probe for weak points in the Ukrainian defensive lines.

An elderly local resident stands behind a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on Ukrainian targets. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also said there had been missile strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian troops and vehicles in the Kherson Region in southern Ukraine. Those claims could not be independently verified.

Both Russian and Ukrainian officials have described stepped-up assaults along a broad front in the east that began Monday as a new phase of the war.

Putin used a public appearance on Wednesday to push his false narrative of the war, saying it was necessary to protect people living in the Donbas – referring to them as “our people.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military was throwing everything it has into the battle, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.

“They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.