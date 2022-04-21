The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, as seen in footage released on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Russia tests nuclear-capable Sarmat missile that Putin says will make foes ‘think twice’
- The ICBM – dubbed ‘Satan 2’ by analysts – is among Moscow’s next-generation arms, which include the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons recently used in Ukraine
- The Sarmat weighs over 200 tonnes, can transport multiple warheads, and is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase
Topic | Ukraine war
The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, as seen in footage released on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters