The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, as seen in footage released on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Russia tests nuclear-capable Sarmat missile that Putin says will make foes ‘think twice’

  • The ICBM – dubbed ‘Satan 2’ by analysts – is among Moscow’s next-generation arms, which include the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons recently used in Ukraine
  • The Sarmat weighs over 200 tonnes, can transport multiple warheads, and is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:53am, 21 Apr, 2022

