Janet Yellen attends an event in Wilmington, Delaware, in December 2021. The US Treasury secretary says she disapproves of a senior Russian official’s presence at the G20 meeting. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war: US, UK and Canada officials walk out of G20 meeting as Russians speak
- Those who left in protest over Moscow’s presence at the event include US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
- Yellen warns G20 chair Indonesia there will be no ‘business-as-usual’ for Russia in the global economy given its invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
