A torn Ukraine flag flies in front of a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol on April 14. Photo: Reuters
A torn Ukraine flag flies in front of a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Mariupol civilian rescue fails as Russia closes in

  • A bid to evacuate citizens from the besieged port city ‘did not work’, despite a reported agreement with Russia to open a safe route
  • Ukraine leader Zelensky says his forces still do not have enough weapons to resist the invasion, with thousands of troops and civilians stuck in Mariupol

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:51am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A torn Ukraine flag flies in front of a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol on April 14. Photo: Reuters
A torn Ukraine flag flies in front of a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol on April 14. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE