A torn Ukraine flag flies in front of a destroyed apartment building in Mariupol on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Mariupol civilian rescue fails as Russia closes in
- A bid to evacuate citizens from the besieged port city ‘did not work’, despite a reported agreement with Russia to open a safe route
- Ukraine leader Zelensky says his forces still do not have enough weapons to resist the invasion, with thousands of troops and civilians stuck in Mariupol
Topic | Ukraine war
