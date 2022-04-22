An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Mariupol mayor says residents’ lives in Putin’s hands, as mass grave images emerge

  • The Russian leader earlier claimed victory in the battle for the besieged city, though some Ukrainian fighters are holding out at the Azovstal steel complex
  • A small convoy of civilians was able to leave Mariupol on Wednesday, but 100,000 residents remained trapped

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:40am, 22 Apr, 2022

