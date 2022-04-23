Russian servicemen sit on a tank advancing along a road in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Photo: Russian defence ministry via AFP
Moscow aims to control all of southern Ukraine, Russian general says
- If it succeeds, its forces would gain access to a Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west and cut off Ukraine’s entire coastline
- A Kremlin spokesman declined to comment when asked if Moscow had expanded the goals of its operation
Topic | Ukraine war
