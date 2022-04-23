The Moskva, missile cruiser flagship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, enters Sevastopol bay in August 2013. Photo: AFP.
The Moskva, missile cruiser flagship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, enters Sevastopol bay in August 2013. Photo: AFP.
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva flagship sinking, Russia says in first admission of losses

  • Moscow had previously said that all crew members were evacuated after a fire on board; the Pentagon says the ship was hit by Ukrainian missiles
  • After the incident, parents of sailors serving on the vessel took to social media to say their children were missing and they needed answers

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:47am, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Moskva, missile cruiser flagship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, enters Sevastopol bay in August 2013. Photo: AFP.
The Moskva, missile cruiser flagship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, enters Sevastopol bay in August 2013. Photo: AFP.
READ FULL ARTICLE