The Moskva, missile cruiser flagship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, enters Sevastopol bay in August 2013. Photo: AFP.
Ukraine war: 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva flagship sinking, Russia says in first admission of losses
- Moscow had previously said that all crew members were evacuated after a fire on board; the Pentagon says the ship was hit by Ukrainian missiles
- After the incident, parents of sailors serving on the vessel took to social media to say their children were missing and they needed answers
