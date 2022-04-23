Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in February 2020. Photo: dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in February 2020. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UN chief to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin to press for peace in Ukraine

  • Secretary-General António Guterres will also speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while discussions about a similar visit to Ukraine are under way
  • The UN head aims to discuss ‘steps that can be taken right now’ to stop the fighting and get people to safety

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:29am, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in February 2020. Photo: dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in February 2020. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE