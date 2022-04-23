Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin in February 2020. Photo: dpa
UN chief to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin to press for peace in Ukraine
- Secretary-General António Guterres will also speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while discussions about a similar visit to Ukraine are under way
- The UN head aims to discuss ‘steps that can be taken right now’ to stop the fighting and get people to safety
