Yevgen Tishchenko (centre), Tetiana Komisarova (second left) and their children Ivan (left), Yulia (third left), Anna (second right) and Oleksandr (right) at a railway station in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo: AFP
How a Ukrainian couple and their 4 children escaped the hell of Mariupol on foot
- The family of Tetiana Komisarova and Yevgen Tishchenko recounted their perilous 125km journey to safety after fleeing Moscow’s bombing in the besieged city
- In five days and four nights of travel, they passed through numerous Russian checkpoints, telling the soldiers that they were heading to their relatives
Topic | Ukraine
Yevgen Tishchenko (centre), Tetiana Komisarova (second left) and their children Ivan (left), Yulia (third left), Anna (second right) and Oleksandr (right) at a railway station in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo: AFP