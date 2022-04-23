The destroyed administration building of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Zelensky warns Russia is eyeing other countries as hopes wane for Easter truce
- The war enters its third month on Sunday and as Russia threatens full control over southern Ukraine, Zelensky asks ‘who will come next?’
- Efforts to evacuate civilians in Mariupol continue despite resumed Russian attacks on the Azovstal steel plant where women and children are trapped
