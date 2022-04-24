Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter mass at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia on April 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

  • Putin stood to one side in Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed
  • The Russian Orthodox Church has strongly backed the Kremlin leader’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:19am, 24 Apr, 2022

