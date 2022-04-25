Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, Afghanistan’s acting defence minister in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 24. Photo: AP
Afghanistan’s defence minister says Taliban will not tolerate ‘invasions’
- The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for air strikes that officials say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces
- At a ceremony in Kabul, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said: ‘We can’t tolerate the invasion. We have tolerated that attack … next time we might not tolerate it’
Topic | Afghanistan
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, Afghanistan’s acting defence minister in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 24. Photo: AP