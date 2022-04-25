A woman in a wheelchair waits at Pokrovsk train station in Ukraine for her evacuation to the city of Dnipro on Saturday. There were reports on Monday of casualties after strikes on five railway stations. Photo: dpa
Ukraine: Five railway stations hit in western and central areas, casualties reported
- Oleksander Kamyshin, boss of Ukrainian Railways, says the attacks took place over the course of one hour
- Meanwhile, to Ukraine’s north, in the Russian region of Bryansk, a blaze erupted at an oil depot but no immediate cause was given
