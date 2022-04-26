Russian President Vladimir Putin and TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov in 2013. File photo: AFP
Russia accuses Ukraine of plot to ‘murder’ pro-Kremlin media figures
- Russia says it foiled a plot to assassinate pro-Kremlin TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov and others, on orders from Ukraine
- Other targets were said to include the managing director of state media company RT as well as RT’s editor-in-chief
Topic | Ukraine war
