Russian President Vladimir Putin and TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov in 2013. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Russia accuses Ukraine of plot to ‘murder’ pro-Kremlin media figures

  • Russia says it foiled a plot to assassinate pro-Kremlin TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov and others, on orders from Ukraine
  • Other targets were said to include the managing director of state media company RT as well as RT’s editor-in-chief

Agencies

Updated: 12:59pm, 26 Apr, 2022

