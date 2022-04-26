German armed forces anti-aircraft gun tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: World united against Russian invasion, says US at defence talks in Germany
- US hosting more than 40 countries in defence talks in Germany; pledges additional military support for Ukraine ‘against Russia’s imperial aggression’
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Moscow seeking to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war
Topic | Ukraine war
