German armed forces anti-aircraft gun tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
German armed forces anti-aircraft gun tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: World united against Russian invasion, says US at defence talks in Germany

  • US hosting more than 40 countries in defence talks in Germany; pledges additional military support for Ukraine ‘against Russia’s imperial aggression’
  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Moscow seeking to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war

Topic |   Ukraine war
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 11:57pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
German armed forces anti-aircraft gun tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
German armed forces anti-aircraft gun tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE